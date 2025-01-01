Green sea turtle found dead at Pantai Penunjuk

CHUKAI: A green sea turtle, estimated to weigh 80 kilograms, was found dead at Pantai Penunjuk in Kijal, near here yesterday.

The carcass of the turtle was found by Amru Rashid, 37, from Kampung Che Wan, Kijal who was resting on the beach.

According to Amru, he was with a friend, Suhaimi Che Wan Sidik, 53, when they spotted a large object being tossed by the waves and then washed ashore.

“Upon closer inspection, we found that it was a turtle lying upside down. We noticed injuries on the turtle’s tail, possibly caused by being caught in a net. There were no signs of decay or foul odour. We attempted to turn it over but in vain because it was too heavy for us,” he told reporters today.