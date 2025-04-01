IPOH: Perak UMNO will abide by the party decision not to proceed with the planned Solidarity Rally for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak scheduled to be held at the Putrajaya Palace of Justice this Monday.

Its liaison chairman, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, said UMNO respects the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s prerogative powers on the granting of pardons, reprieves and respites as provided in Article 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.

“In this regard, the Perak UMNO Liaison Committee supports the stand taken by the party headquarters that all matters concerning Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s case should be resolved through proper legal channels, in line with His Majesty’s directive to uphold and respect the country’s legal process,“ he said in a statement today.

Saarani, who is Perak Menteri Besar, expressed confidence in the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to fairly consider Najib’s appeal, ensuring justice for a leader who has significantly contributed to the nation.

Last night, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in a statement, said that UMNO will not proceed with the solidarity gathering for Najib scheduled this Monday.

He said the decision was in line with the principle of upholding the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding applications for pardon or remission of sentence for prisoners, as well as the directive from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for the public to refrain from joining any rallies related to the issue.

Yesterday, Istana Negara also issued a statement stating that applications for a pardon or remission of a sentence must be submitted by the prisoner concerned for consideration by the Pardons Board, which is chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.