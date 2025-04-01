KUALA NERUS: A green turtle carcass, estimated to weigh 60 kilogrammes, was found washed up on Pantai Seberang Takir this morning.

The nearly decomposed carcass was discovered by a participant in the 2024 Terengganu Monsoon Beach Cleanup programme, at 8.30 am.

Adnan Ali, 50, an employee of the Kuala Terengganu City Council, said that he was collecting rubbish when he noticed a large black object washed ashore by the waves.

“Upon closer inspection, I found it to be the carcass of a dead green turtle with a split shell, decaying legs, and a stomach that had started to rot. Based on its condition and the odour, I believe the turtle had been dead for more than a week, and was most likely caught in a trawl net,” he said, when met at the beach.

Adnan added that he had reported the incident to the Department of Fisheries for further action.