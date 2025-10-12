GRS-PH cooperation key to strengthening Sabah-federal consensus

PAPAR: The cooperation between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Pakatan Harapan in the 17th Sabah state election is crucial for strengthening consensus between state and federal governments.

GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stated this collaboration enables continued discussion of Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He emphasised that working together is essential since demands involve matters under federal jurisdiction requiring state-federal agreement.

“We have representatives in the federal government, so I am optimistic based on the federal leadership,” Armizan said during a press conference at the Gagasan Rakyat election machinery launch for Limbahau constituency.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister noted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to fulfilling MA63 demands.

Armizan highlighted the Special Grant increase to 600 million ringgit for Sabah starting in 2026 as evidence of this commitment.

He contrasted this with the previous Warisan administration’s increase from 26.7 million ringgit to 53.4 million ringgit.

“This amount is still very small compared to the 45 years without any review, and it is far from the 40% rate,” Armizan remarked.

MA63 issues will feature prominently in GRS’s election manifesto for the state polls.

The Papar MP urged GRS machinery to clearly explain these matters to prevent opposition manipulation.

He noted opposition parties failed to pursue these rights effectively during their administration.

Budget 2026 confirmed the Special Grant increase to 600 million ringgit for both Sabah and Sarawak.

Anwar reiterated the Madani Government’s commitment to rapid development in both states upholding MA63 spirit. – Bernama