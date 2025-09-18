Gunung Besar Hantu and Trans Naning require guides from October 1

SEREMBAN: All hiking activities at Gunung Besar Hantu and Trans Naning Trail must use registered mountain guide services from October 1.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this move aligns with efforts to improve climber safety and ensure systematic trail management.

He confirmed that 77 Forestry Mountain Guides have been registered under the Negeri Sembilan Forestry Department this year.

This registration enables closer departmental collaboration with guides on trail management and preservation efforts.

Aminuddin stated that these guides serve as the department’s eyes and ears in maintaining eco-tourism areas.

He shared these details during a dinner event promoting eco-tourism in Negeri Sembilan forests.

The event coincided with the 45th Conference of State Forestry Directors in Peninsular Malaysia taking place over four days.

Director-General of Forestry for Peninsular Malaysia Datuk Zahari Ibrahim also attended the event.

Aminuddin revealed that forest-based eco-tourism contributed significantly to state revenue.

The state recorded 383,961 visitors generating RM807,560 in 2024 through July.

He announced government approval for the RM3 million Sky Walk Project in Pasir Panjang Forest Reserve.

This Port Dickson project began implementation this year with expected completion in 2027.

Negeri Sembilan’s forest eco-tourism products have received national recognition including Malaysia Book of Records entry.

The Sungai Menyala Forest Reserve earned recognition under the Science and Technology category.

Zahari mentioned the conference featured 12 working papers on current forestry sector issues.

Topics included non-radioactive rare earth element mining in permanent forest reserves.

The conference also addressed enforcement and licensing of mountain guide associations.

Malaysia’s forested areas cover 18 million hectares or 54.58% of total land area.

Peninsular Malaysia contains 5.74 million hectares of forested land representing 44% coverage.

Approximately 4.85 million hectares have been gazetted as permanent forest reserves.

These reserves undergo sustainable management by forestry departments across the region. – Bernama