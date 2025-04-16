IPOH: Gunung Semanggol assemblyman Razman Zakaria has been suspended for six months from attending the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting with effect from today for issuing racist and seditious statements on Dec 2 last year.

The decision was made after Razman, who is also the Opposition Leader, was referred to the Assembly Rights and Privileges Committee on Dec 4, 2024.

The motion was tabled by Ong Boon Piow (PH-Bercham) and seconded by Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (BN-Rungkup) during the assembly sitting here today.

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid then approved the motion after obtaining a majority vote of approval from the members of the house.

Earlier, during the assembly sitting in December last year, Razman had issued racist and seditious statements and had caused hurt feelings under Regulation 40 (11)(b) and (c) of the Standing Orders.