Hairdresser charged with causing hurt to husband

SEREMBAN: A hairdresser pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of injuring her husband last Friday.

Sharifah Nurul Ainnasama Syed Omar, 40, with crutches due to a broken right leg, made the plea before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

She was charged with committing the act against Muhammad Danial Zafri Zairi, 31, using a broom, weights and a knife in Taman Iringan Bayu, here at 5 am last Feb 26.

She was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine or whipping and can be punished under Section 326A of the same law for causing hurt to a spouse which provides imprisonment of twice as long as the maximum term provided for the offence, upon conviction.

Judge Surita Budin allowed the woman, unrepresented, bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered her to not intimidate the witness. She was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court and report herself at a police station.

The court set April 14 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni.