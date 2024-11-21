Hajiji calls for grassroots support to address poverty in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has called on elected representatives, district officers and grassroots leaders to report cases of poverty and hardcore poverty to the Sabah government through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) secretariat.

He also announced plans for an engagement session with non-government assemblymen on Nov 28 to gather comprehensive data on affected households.

“I have directed the SMJ Secretariat to organise this session to refine the list of identified Heads of Households (KIR) and Household Members (AIR) eligible for aid in their respective areas.

“This effort is crucial to ensure no one is left behind in the hardcore poverty eradication programme in Sabah. I believe the actual numbers of poor and hardcore poor households are higher than those previously reported,” Hajiji said when winding up the debate on the 2025 Sabah Supply Bill yesterday.

Yesterday, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said as of September, Sabah recorded 3,978 hardcore poor households and 68,089 poor households.

During the debate, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Senallang) suggested that poverty classification in Sabah should consider entire households rather than focusing solely on KIR data.

“In Sabah, a single house often accommodates three or four families. If the KIR is categorised as hardcore poor, surely the other families in the same house should be classified similarly.

“Relying only on KIR data can be misleading. Let’s also recognise that eight of the 10 poorest districts in Malaysia are in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji agreed, highlighting the importance of accurate information from grassroots leaders to address the issue effectively.

“This is why it’s essential to channel data to the SMJ secretariat. Poverty and extreme poverty remain widespread, and we must work together to free our people from these hardships. Collaboration is key,” Hajiji said.