Hajiji chairs first GRS Supreme Council meeting after Sabah assembly dissolution

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today chaired the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s first Supreme Council meeting since the Sabah State Legislative Assembly’s dissolution.

The meeting at Sabah International Convention Centre marked the first gathering since Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Sabah Progressive Party ceased being GRS components.

Present were Parti Bersatu Sabah acting president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, United Sabah National Organisation president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Liberal Democratic Party president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Also attending were Parti Cinta Sabah president Tan Sri Anifah Aman, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah deputy president Rina Jainal and Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah deputy president Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Star deputy president Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin attended and announced he and four other assemblymen from his party would remain with GRS.

Hajiji, who is GRS chairman, announced the assembly’s dissolution yesterday after receiving Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman’s consent. – Bernama