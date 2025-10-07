MACC seeks Singaporean man, local woman to assist in corruption case probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking a Singaporean man and a local woman to assist in a corruption case investigation.

In a statement, MACC identified the individuals as Poh Po Lian, a Singaporean whose last known address was Pavilion Residence 2, Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur.

The commission is also looking for Jennifer Kok Sau Keng, whose last known address was Abadi Villa, Jalan 3/109C, Off Jalan Klang Lama, Taman Abadi Indah, Kuala Lumpur.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact investigating officer Stefan Lue Hsien Yang at 017-902 8199.

Alternatively, information can be provided via email at stefan@sprm.gov.my. – Bernama