Hajiji urges Malaysians to embrace unity and patriotism on Malaysia Day

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged Malaysians to embrace the true meaning of Malaysia Day with patriotism and deep love for the country.

He called for unity and harmony among multiracial and multi-religious citizens to be preserved and sustained during his Malaysia Day address.

Hajiji stated that September 16 marks the sacred formation of Malaysia as a sovereign and independent nation.

“The formation of Malaysia has brought many blessings and benefits to all layers of society in this country.”

“However, the journey of nation-building is still long, filled with challenges and obstacles that must be faced,“ he said.

He stressed that unity, togetherness and solidarity are essential to overcome these challenges in the interest of the homeland.

The Chief Minister invited all Malaysians to appreciate this year’s Malaysia Day theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”.

This theme reflects the government’s concern and commitment to people’s welfare based on Malaysia MADANI principles.

Hajiji added that the theme aligns with ‘Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya’ which emphasises wellbeing, justice, unity and equitable development for all. – Bernama