Anwar to attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim heads to Doha today to

attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, convened after Israel’s recent attack on Qatar.

Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said Anwar’s attendance signals Malaysia’s solidarity with Qatar and the wider international community while carefully managing ties with global powers.

“It is very important for the prime minister to be there. The attack on Qatar by Israel showed that no country is safe. If Israel wants to do something, they will do it because they have the backing of the United States (US).”

Azmi said Malaysia’s foreign policy rests on principles, not alliances.

“Malaysia is neutral. We may not be happy with the US but we are not disengaging either. Our approach is pragmatic, balancing relations with major powers while protecting national interests.”

He said Malaysia’s stance must ultimately be for the country’s benefit.

He added that economic interests also shape this balance, with Malaysia keeping

ties with both the US and China while eyeing new markets such as the European Union, which is negotiating a free trade agreement with Kuala Lumpur.

Beyond diplomacy, Azmi said the summit carries weight in building momentum ahead of the Sept 22 United Nations General Assembly debate on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

“It’s an opportunity to reinforce support for Palestinian sovereignty, especially after the assembly’s resolution backed by 142 countries recognising Palestine as a state. We want overwhelming support so that Israel and opposing states are isolated.”

Azmi said Malaysia’s backing stems not only from religious but also humanitarian concern.

“What’s happening to Palestinians in Gaza goes beyond normal decency.”

He added that Malaysia is unlikely to play a mediating role in the Gaza conflict, unlike Qatar or Egypt, as it has no direct communication with Israel.

“Israel does not trust us and we do not trust Israel. Unlike in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, where Malaysia had good ties with both sides, mediation here would be very difficult.”