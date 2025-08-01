Hajiji urges Sabahans to strengthen unity through shared spaces

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged Sabahans to use shared spaces—schools, workplaces, and digital platforms—to foster unity rather than division. Speaking at the launch of the National Month, Sabah Day, and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign 2025, he stressed that preserving harmony is a collective responsibility.

“Sabah’s strength lies in its unity amid ethnic and religious diversity. This uniqueness should be a source of pride,” Hajiji said. The event was attended by state ministers, federal officials, and agency representatives.

He framed the celebrations as a reminder of past sacrifices for independence, which he said extends beyond colonial liberation to overcoming poverty and division. On development, Hajiji noted the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Plan 1.0 has achieved a 94% implementation rate across 467 initiatives as of May 2025.

Priority sectors include agriculture, industry, and tourism, alongside human capital and infrastructure. Public aid programs, such as education access and the Sabah People’s Protection Insurance Scheme, were also highlighted.

The event concluded with the Sabah-level Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy launch, covering 2,500 km across 27 districts over 20 days. - Bernama