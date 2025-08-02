Kenya football ticket shortage sparks government protest fears

AS Kenya gears up to co-host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) this weekend, football fans are struggling to secure tickets for the opening match against the Democratic Republic of Congo. Many suspect the government is deliberately filling the stadium with supporters to prevent anti-government chants.

Kenya has faced months of deadly protests over economic hardship and police brutality, with demonstrators frequently chanting “Ruto Must Go” and “Wantam” (meaning “one term”). Some believe the government is now controlling ticket distribution to avoid a repeat of March’s football match against Gabon, where anti-Ruto slogans echoed through the stands.

Nicholas Musonye, head of the local organising committee, told AFP that tickets sold out quickly due to high demand. However, a Kenyan sports journalist, speaking anonymously, disputed this claim. “We haven’t found any fan who managed to buy a ticket,“ he said, suggesting the government had purchased them in bulk to distribute to loyalists.

PropesaTV, an online outlet critical of President William Ruto, alleged that over half the tickets were bought by authorities and given to supporters from Kibera, a Nairobi slum with fewer protest activities. A Kibera resident confirmed seeing officials registering people in exchange for match tickets.

Kariuki Ngunjiri, a youth leader in Ruto’s party, denied the allegations, stating, “Tickets are available online.” Yet, AFP found no available tickets for Kenya’s match, while Tanzania’s opening game against Burkina Faso still had seats for sale.

Hussein Mohammed, president of the Kenyan Football Federation, said ticketing was managed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which did not respond to AFP’s request for comment. Last week, Musonye warned parliament that ongoing protests could disrupt the tournament’s safety. - AFP