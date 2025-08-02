Norris dominates Hungary GP practice with double fastest laps

LANDO NORRIS delivered a commanding performance during Friday’s practice sessions for the Hungarian Grand Prix, securing the fastest lap times ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. The Briton clocked 1:15.624 in the second session, finishing 0.291 seconds clear of Piastri in a tense intra-team battle.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc settled for third, nearly four-tenths adrift, followed by Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton placed sixth in the second Ferrari, while Mercedes teammate George Russell took seventh. Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar impressed in eighth, ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes.

Max Verstappen endured a frustrating day, finishing 14th and 1.167 seconds off the pace. The Dutchman struggled with his car’s balance, calling it “undriveable” and comparing its handling to “driving on ice.” His session worsened when he discarded a cloth from his cockpit, potentially inviting a stewards’ investigation.

The McLaren pair traded fastest laps throughout, with Norris nearly colliding with Piastri late in the session after locking up at Turn One. Meanwhile, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg triggered a brief gravel spill early in the session after running wide.

With Norris and Piastri setting the pace, Sunday’s race appears poised for a fierce McLaren showdown. Verstappen’s struggles leave Red Bull with urgent setup adjustments ahead of qualifying. - AFP