RM864k rental aid for Putra Heights fire victims in second phase

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has distributed RM864,000 in the second phase of temporary rental aid to 144 households impacted by last year’s gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights.

The assistance, covering July to September 2025, was credited on Aug 6 through the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS).

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah confirmed the payments were processed after a thorough data review.

Recipient selection involved the Petaling District Disaster Management Committee, Victim Data Subcommittee, and local community representatives.

Borhan stated the list was updated to exclude those with repaired homes, relocated tenants, or families no longer requiring support.

He emphasised the aid aims to ease financial burdens for affected families during relocation or home repairs.

Eligible victims yet to receive assistance were urged to visit the Petaling District and Land Office for verification.

The first phase of the programme, covering April to June, saw RM2.19 million disbursed to 365 households. - Bernama