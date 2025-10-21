Hannah Yeoh’s defamation appeal decision to be delivered on Dec 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The Court of Appeal has scheduled December 5 for its decision regarding Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh’s appeal in her defamation case against former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan.

Lawyer Lim Wei Jiet, representing Yeoh, confirmed the decision date was set by Court of Appeal deputy registrar Radzilawatee Abdul Rahman during e-Review case management proceedings.

Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, representing Musa, also attended the case management session.

A three-judge panel comprising Datuk Azimah Omar, Datuk Dr Choo Kah Sing and Datuk Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman had previously heard submissions from all parties on October 17.

Yeoh, who serves as Youth and Sports Minister, filed her appeal against the High Court’s December 23, 2024 decision dismissing her defamation suit.

Judicial Commissioner Arziah Mohamed Apandi had ruled that Yeoh failed to prove Musa’s statements were defamatory.

The original lawsuit stemmed from statements Musa made during a forum at Universiti Teknologi MARA on January 30, 2020.

Yeoh alleged that Musa’s speech accused her of writing her book “Becoming Hannah” to Christianise Malaysia and having connections with Christian and Jewish missionaries to undermine Islam and national interests.

She further claimed Musa accused her of prioritising personal interests over national concerns. – Bernama