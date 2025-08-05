Hannah Yeoh urges state leaders to boost youth and sports funding

SHAH ALAM: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has called on Chief Ministers and Menteris Besar to allocate adequate funds for youth and sports development in their upcoming state budgets. Speaking after chairing the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) Supreme Committee Meeting, she emphasised the importance of financial support for state-level initiatives.

Hannah highlighted that sufficient funding would enable state executive councillors to implement more development programmes. “This is not a small portfolio; it looks after the future assets of the country and promotes a healthy lifestyle. If they receive adequate budgets, they can implement many more development programmes, but usually, it’s not enough,“ she said.

The minister also chaired the first Meeting of Ministers and Excos on Youth and Sports Development 2025, attended by state youth and sports representatives. According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, 54 per cent of office holders in youth organisations are under 30, following the enforcement of the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act (Amendment) 2019.

The act is expected to impact 8,233 registered youth organisations, ensuring greater youth participation in leadership roles. - Bernama