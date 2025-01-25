KUALA LUMPUR: The public is urged to make full use of National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) to enhance their living standards and empower their skills through various programmes and training offered at these centres.

Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that with free membership registration, NADI provides an opportunity for the community to get involved in entrepreneurship, employment or self-development through the rapid advancement of technology.

She said that with knowledge and guidance from the instructors at NADI, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs have the chance to expand their businesses through e-commerce platforms like Shopee.

“This will enable them to reach a wider market, both domestically and internationally,” she said when opening the NADI Desa Tun Razak in the constituency here today, which was also attended by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Dr Wan Azizah also emphasised that NADI provides a pathway for lifelong learning, as adults and young people can acquire knowledge and skills relevant to technological developments, such as through technology workshops and digital learning courses.

“At NADI, we’re not just taught how to use technology, but also given knowledge on how to protect ourselves and our families from cyber threats

“Cybersecurity awareness programmes will help us be more cautious with our personal data, so we can avoid online scams and other security threats,” she added.

At the same time, she described NADI as an important channel for delivering accurate and up-to-date information about government initiatives so that the public can clearly understand the policies and opportunities provided to them.

Meanwhile, MCMC in a statement announced that NADI Desa Tun Razak is one of three new NADI centres that began operations on Sept 17, bringing the total number of NADI centres in Kuala Lumpur to 24.

According to the statement, NADI not only provides internet access but also serves to empower the community through five key pillars of the Smart Services initiative introduced in July 2024, which are Entrepreneurship, Lifelong Learning, Self-Wellbeing, Awareness and Government Initiatives.

The Smart Services Initiative aims to ensure that every programme conducted meets the community’s needs more comprehensively, thus having a significant impact on improving quality of life and driving societal progress.