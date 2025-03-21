PUTRAJAYA: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has urged for harsher penalties against stepfathers who exploit their stepchildren.

She was referring to the case of a 56-year-old man, who was fined RM6,000 after he pleaded guilty to recording and possessing explicit videos and photographs of his stepdaughter, a minor, in the shower.

Nancy expressed hope that the relevant parties would appeal against the sentence within the given timeframe.

“In my view, a harsher punishment is warranted for his despicable actions, as a stepfather should protect his family, not betray their trust,” she said in a statement, today.

Nancy said that under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, the offence carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

“I don’t think I am alone in my view that the punishment is too lenient for such a grave offence. We must not tolerate any form of exploitation or sexual harassment of children.

Nancy added that harsher penalties would not only ensure justice for the victim but also serve as a deterrent, reinforcing that such acts will not be tolerated under any circumstances.