KUALA LUMPUR: The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration, which kicks off today for a three-day run, serves as a platform to bolster the media’s role in promoting information literacy, while also strengthening public engagement through a range of educational, entertainment and interactive activities.

Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Telecommunication Infrastructure) Mano Verabathran said HAWANA is not just a platform to recognise media practitioners for delivering accurate information, but also affirms the media’s role as a public education agent in an era of information overload.

“We need to educate the public on various issues related to media and information dissemination, including the importance of media literacy, fact-checking, and the dangers of spreading false information which could affect social harmony and national security,” he said when launching the HAWANA 2025 Carnival at Sunway Putra Mall here.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and its editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also HAWANA 2025 project director.

Mano said that since its inception in 2018, HAWANA has stood as a symbol of recognition for the vital role journalists play in shaping public opinion, defending freedom of expression, and articulating the aspirations of society.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the organisers, particularly the Communications Ministry and Bernama, for their continued commitment to empowering journalism in Malaysia through inclusive and innovative approaches,” he said.

Additionally, Mano said Bernama’s fact-checking desk (MyCheck Malaysia) is an independent initiative by the news agency to educate the public on media literacy, with a focus on issues that impact people’s lives and livelihoods.

“More than 400 fact-checking reports have been produced since 2020 and can be read at www.mycheck.my. MyCheck reports are also published on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok,” he said.

The three-day HAWANA 2025 Carnival features activities such as casual talks with agencies, quizzes, performances by invited artistes, colouring sessions, meet & greet events, as well as forums and workshops on creative writing, photography, podcasting, and media literacy, targeting teenagers and senior citizens.

At the media interactive zone, visitors can experience the world of broadcasting through booths by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Media Prima Berhad, Astro and TV AlHijrah, as well as live crossovers via the HAWANA Mini Studio by Bernama TV, the ‘Breaking News’ interactive game by Bernama Radio, and the ‘Kempen Internet Selamat’ exhibition by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The exhibition and interactive booths also showcase digital broadcasting technology by the New Straits Times Press (NSTP) group, photo book sales, and media archives.

The carnival is also joined by government agencies such as the Information Department and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), along with stalls run by young entrepreneurs and a community market involving media cooperatives, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and journalist alumni.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to launch the main event of HAWANA 2025 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) tomorrow.