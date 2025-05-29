KUCHING: The role of journalists, who serve as a source of information and news for the public and government, is as vital as that of educators and national security forces, says Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information, and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

He said that accredited, experienced, and discerning journalists were increasingly sought after to deliver accurate, verified, and constructive news, aimed at nurturing an informed, positive-thinking, and competitive society.

“The sacrifices and dedication of every individual in the field of journalism - whether braving the sun and rain in the field or rushing deadlines in the office - should always be appreciated,” he told Bernama in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 today.

He said that the integrity and dignity of the majority of ethical journalists who were honest in delivering verified and accurate information were increasingly challenged by the misuse of alternative media to spread harmful content or misleading narratives.

“As the world navigates the challenges of the digital revolution, which affects many aspects of human life, it also transforms the media landscape through the rise of social media platforms and the emergence of new players in content delivery — namely, influencers,” he added.