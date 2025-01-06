UNLIKE the usual flower bouquets gifted during graduation, a group of friends decided to surprise their newly graduated friends from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) with something a little more satisfying to the tummy — Ayam Gepuk.

In a TikTok video shared by @emieeyyyy, he and his friends presented Ayam Gepuk meal boxes instead of traditional flower bouquets to their friends during convocation day.

To add a special touch, they placed the meal box in a flower-decorated tray and asked the recipient to open it for a surprise. The first graduate in the video gasped and covered his mouth in delight upon discovering the unexpected (and delicious) gift.

The congratulatory post was captioned humorously: “If you want extra rice, you can ask at the restaurant,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Alongside the meal, the group also gifted large prints featuring collages of the graduates’ faces, adding a dose of humour to the heartfelt moment.

Netizens were quick to applaud the creative and amusing gesture, lighting up the comments section with laughter and admiration.

“I hope there’s extra sambal in there,” joked @amewrs.

User @haifsym said she had reposted the video so her friends could get the hint and recreate the moment for her graduation.

“This is the best gift, better than flowers,” said @rxjxsxfeaa. Agreeing with that, Emiey added that the graduates could dig into their meal straight after the long convocation ceremony — a welcome treat after hours of waiting.