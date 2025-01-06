THE UNITED STATES romped to a 3-0 win over China in a women's international football friendly on Saturday, as the former world champions' renaissance under coach Emma Hayes continued.

Goals from Catarina Macario, Sam Coffey and Lindsey Heaps delivered a convincing win for the American women, who dominated a fragile Chinese side at Saint Paul, Minnesota.

It was the 17th win in 21 games for the USA's English head coach Hayes, who was tasked with restoring the Americans to the summit of the women's game following their early 2023 World Cup exit.

Hayes, who led the USA to a gold medal at last year's Olympics, is preparing her squad for this year's qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

The former Chelsea manager would have liked what she saw in a fluid first half performance that saw China's risky tactical decision to play with a high line punished ruthlessly.

Macario opened the scoring after 28 minutes, bundling home a close-range finish after good work from Alyssa Thompson.

The USA doubled their tally seven minutes later with a brilliantly worked goal, which began when the gifted 17-year-old midfielder Lily Yohannes released Thompson down the right who crossed for Macario.

Macario played a short pass into Coffey, who swept home with aplomb.

Macario and Heaps both threatened to add to the USA tally with long-range shots that were just off target before half-time.

Heaps though bagged the USA's third in the 54th minute, nodding in past China goalkeeper Pan Hongyan to effectively seal the win.

The USA face Jamaica in a friendly in St.Louis on Tuesday,