KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his hope that journalists in Malaysia will remain spirited in their role of advancing the nation, in addition to reporting on the hardship and challenges currently faced by the people.

Conveying his appreciation to media practitioners in conjunction with National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) today, the Prime Minister also emphasised the critical role of journalists in delivering news and information to the public.

He stated that this role includes the duty to support and offer constructive criticism in efforts to develop both states and the country.

“I wish all journalists undertaking this extraordinary task a happy occasion. They play a critical role in reporting the bitter struggles of the people,“ he said during a press conference after attending a meeting with Sabah Pakatan Harapan leaders here on Thursday (May 29).

Anwar also acknowledged the sacrifices and difficulties journalists endure in fulfilling their professional commitments, urging them to continue their work with full zeal.

HAWANA is celebrated annually on May 29, and for 2025, the HAWANA Summit will be held on June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), and scheduled to be officiated by the Prime Minister.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, HAWANA will feature various events including a Pantun Festival on May 31, a pre-launch event with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3, and a media forum jointly organised by the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.