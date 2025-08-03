Victoria plans to make work from home a legal right for employees

SYDNEY: The Victorian government has unveiled plans to legally guarantee work-from-home rights, ensuring employees can work remotely for a minimum of two days per week where possible. Premier Jacinta Allan announced the proposal at the Labor Party’s state conference, framing it as a productivity and cost-saving measure.

“We’re doing that because we know what the evidence tells us—workers are more productive, it saves time for families, it saves money for families,“ Allan said. She emphasised that the policy would make remote work “a right, not a request” for eligible employees.

The proposed legislation could save workers an estimated $110 weekly while reducing road congestion and supporting women’s workforce participation. The policy will undergo consultation with businesses, unions, and workers before being finalised.

Opposition Leader Brad Battin acknowledged the benefits of flexible work arrangements, stating his support for initiatives that improve work-life balance. The proposal follows the federal Liberal-National coalition’s unsuccessful push to end remote work during May’s elections, which contributed to their electoral setback.

The bill is expected to be introduced in Victoria’s parliament next year. - AFP