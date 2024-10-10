HEAL Line 15555 logs 59,860 calls including suicide attempts

PUTRAJAYA: The mental health crisis helpline or HEAL Line 15555 has received 59,860 calls including suicide attempts from 2022 until yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Speaking at a press conference after officiating the National-level World Mental Health Day 2024 here today, he said that 35,590 or 59 per cent of the calls required immediate emotional support.

“There were 336 cases involving suicide tendencies out of the 59,860 calls received. Of these, we identified 198 cases where individuals were actively contemplating suicide,” he said.

Dzulkefly stressed that the Health Ministry (MOH) takes mental health issues seriously, including at the workplace, and would implement appropriate intervention measures.

He highlighted that the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health has been established to coordinate mental health programmes and services across ministries at the national level.

“The International Labour Organisation reported that 15 per cent of working individuals experience mental health issues,” he said.

Dzulkefly also said that MOH, in collaboration with the Human Resource Ministry, has developed the Occupational Psychological First Aid module to train industry workers in mental self-care and psychological first aid at the workplace.

“The MOH has also rolled out the Komuniti Minda Sejahtera or K-MindSet programme to empower communities in mental health awareness,” he said.