Health minister condemns cyber attacks on forensic pathologist Dr Jessie

CHUKAI: The Ministry of Health views seriously the cyber attacks targeting forensic pathologist Dr Jessie Hiu, who served as a witness in the Zara Qairina Mahathir death inquest proceedings.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that cyber attacks against medical professionals performing their duties are inappropriate and could damage the reputation of Malaysia’s medical community.

He emphasised that while healthy debate is acceptable, cyber bullying crosses the line of professional conduct and respect.

Dr Dzulkefly urged all parties to respect the ongoing judicial process and acknowledge the integrity of medical professionals who operate based on factual evidence and scientific principles.

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining harmony within the country and avoiding actions that could negatively impact healthcare workers’ morale.

He acknowledged the heavy workload and responsibilities already borne by healthcare professionals across the nation.

Police have confirmed opening an investigation following Dr Jessie’s report about receiving threats through social media platforms.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun stated the investigation is being conducted under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The Health Minister made these comments after attending the INTAN Ministers Conversation session themed “Health Financing Reform: Diverging to Meet the Challenges”.

The session attracted nearly 900 civil servants from Terengganu, Pahang and Kelantan regions.

Today’s session provided insights into national health financing reforms aligned with the government’s commitment to building a sustainable and resilient public health system.

Participants had the opportunity to engage with Dr Dzulkefly on various emerging health-related issues during the question and answer segment. – Bernama