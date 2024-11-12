Health Minister defends nurses’ increased working hours

KUALA LUMPUR: The move to increase the working hours of nurses in hospital wards by three hours under the new Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) directive underwent multiple rounds of engagement, including with seven trade unions and nurses association, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the decision was not taken arbitrarily, and views from various quarters were taken as he knew that staff shortage issues had long burdened those involved.

“We (ministers) have also discussed this matter in the Cabinet. I am very aware of what they raised (the issue of additional working hours).

“We will continue this engagement because this matter has been adopted in the SSPA. The Cabinet and the Prime Minister also want this matter to be implemented first. We are ready to consider this need because I know (the problem),“ he said when winding-up debate on the Supply Bill 2025 for his ministry in the Dewan Negara today.

Earlier, Senator Dr A. Lingeswaran had asked Dr Dzulkefly’s position on the nurses’ additional three hours of working time in hospital wards, effective Dec 1.

The Health Minister explained that although the new directive requires nurses to work overtime, their welfare is still maintained as it is implemented through more flexible shift working hours despite increasing to 45 hours a week compared to 42 hours previously.

“In the past, the 42-hour workday had no breaks, no meal times ... They had to find the time or take turns. The 45-hour workday is indeed additional, but at the same time the 45-hour workday includes meal times, prayer times, handing over tasks or shifts,“ he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference later, the Health Minister said his ministry, through the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS), had taken statements on allegations that a private hospital had refused to hand over the body of a baby that had died two weeks ago after the parents failed to pay the hospital bill.

Dr Dzulkefly asked everyone to remain calm, as the relevant party had been deployed to investigate, and he expressed his condolences to the families involved.

Meantime, he announced that the Health Ministry will amend the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) to streamline medical consultation charges.

It will take place at the next parliamentary sitting.