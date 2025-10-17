US Senate Democrats block military spending bill amid government shutdown

WASHINGTON: Senate Democrats blocked a bill to fund the Pentagon for a full year on Thursday as the United States government shutdown entered its sixteenth day.

The vote tally was 50-44, falling short of the 60 votes required to advance the measure in the 100-member Senate.

The vote proceeded largely along party lines with all but three Democrats opposing the bill.

Democrats objected to funding the military without also providing money for other programmes important to Americans.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said defence funding alone was unacceptable without healthcare and housing provisions.

Republicans accused Democrats of playing politics by voting against the bill to maintain leverage in shutdown negotiations.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota claimed Democrats showed no interest in supporting United States troops.

Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House but lack the 60 Senate votes needed to advance most legislation.

The $852 billion Defence Department appropriations bill previously passed committee with strong bipartisan support.

Democrats insist any government funding package must extend healthcare subsidies for about 24 million Americans.

President Donald Trump signed an order ensuring active-duty military personnel receive pay this week despite the shutdown. – Reuters