Malaysia’s Xin Yee-Carmen fall to South Koreans in Denmark Open

NATIONAL women’s doubles pair Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting have been eliminated from the Denmark Open following their second-round defeat.

The Malaysian duo lost to South Korean third seeds Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong in a three-game match at the Jyske Bank Arena.

Xin Yee and Carmen started strongly by winning the first game 21-19 against their higher-ranked opponents.

The Malaysian pair then struggled in the subsequent games, losing 10-21 and 7-21 in the 57-minute encounter.

This Super 750 tournament defeat ends Malaysia’s challenge in the women’s doubles category.

Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong will now face fellow South Koreans Jeong Na Eun and Lee Yeon Woo in the quarter-finals.

The Korean quarter-finalists advanced by defeating Taiwanese pair Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun in another three-game match.

Malaysia’s hopes now rest with reigning mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

The Malaysian mixed doubles pair will face professional duo Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie in an all-Malaysian quarter-final clash.

Professional men’s doubles pair Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong also compete today against tough opposition.

The Malaysian men’s doubles duo face fifth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in their quarter-final match. – Bernama