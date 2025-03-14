SUNGAI BULOH: The Health Ministry (MoH) is in the final stages of discussions with the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) to determine the consultation fees for private general practitioners (GPs).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this revision of consultation fees under Schedule 7 of Act 586 should have been updated alongside Schedule 13, which was implemented in the first quarter of 2019.

“We are currently in discussions with DOSM to finalise the fee based on data.

“For now, it stands from RM10 to RM35, and we will be making an announcement soon,” he told reporters after distributing food packs to healthcare workers and patients during the ‘Ziarah Ihsan Ramadan’ programme at Sungai Buloh Hospital on Thursday (March 13).

Dzulkefly said he has received support and approval from the National Cost of Living Action Council (NACCOL) to review and address the revision of Schedule 7.

“I have secured the support and endorsement from NACCOL, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), and the Ministry of Finance. So, insya-Allah, this matter will be decided very soon,” he said.

In November 2024, Dzulkefly announced that the government would require all private healthcare facilities to display medicine prices as part of efforts to enhance cost transparency in medical treatment.