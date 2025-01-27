PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) has confirmed receiving complaints circulating on social media and local news regarding a racially charged bullying incident and toxic work culture at a hospital in Sabah.

In a statement today, the ministry said the matter has been referred to its Integrity Unit for investigation, with follow-up actions to be taken promptly.

“The individuals involved are encouraged to file an official report via the MyHelp system to facilitate the investigation. Bullying, in any form, will not be tolerated within the MoH,” the statement read.

The ministry reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against bullying, stressing that such behavior contradicts its commitment to providing a safe and fair working environment.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty, the statement added.