KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on the main highways heading towards the Klang Valley was reported to be congested as of 2 pm this afternoon, as people start returning to the capital after the Hari Raya Aidiladha holiday.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) said traffic flow from the north towards the Klang Valley on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) was congested at Permatang Pauh towards Juru, Jawi to Bandar Baharu, Kuala Kangsar to the Menora Tunnel and Gopeng to Tapah.

She said traffic flow was also congested from Sungkai to Trolak, Bukit Beruntung to Sungai Buaya and the Rawang Rest and Treatment Area towards Rawang.

“Traffic flow from the south on the PLUS highway is congested from Pagoh to Simpang Empat, Pedas Linggi to Seremban, the Seremban Rest and Treatment Area to Nilai and the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza to the capital,“ she said when contacted here today.

For traffic flow from the east to the Klang Valley on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK), congestion occurred at the Karak Toll Plaza towards Lentang, Bukit Tinggi to the Genting Sempah Tunnel and the Gombak Rest Area towards the Gombak Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, traffic flow increased from Kuala Krai towards Gua Musang as of this afternoon, however it is still under control.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo when contacted said his party expected congestion to continue until the evening and that traffic conditions were being actively monitored by officers on duty from time to time.