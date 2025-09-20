Helmeted man caught on video harassing women in Bayan Lepas shop, sparks outrage and safety concerns

PETALING JAYA: A disturbing incident had occurred in Bayan Lepas where a video on Reddit showcased a man with a motorcycle helmet entering a premise with three women, closing the shutter door and harassing the women inside.

He corners them to the side and starts commanding them to do things he wants. He eventually approaches one of the women to touch her hair but the girl pushes him back.

This scared him away and he proceeded to leave the premise immediately.

Netizens were terrified for the women and were glad that they weren’t harmed in any way.

@esotericapybara said, “When they catch this guy I hope they investigate how his worldview is so warped to the point he thinks that cornering women is ok. These things should be addressed from the ground up. Who else is he talking to that thinks this is fine in the age of the internet?”

@badgerrage82 said, “I think this is not his first time here as he must have done plenty of surveys before acting on it. He probably targets the girls he wants. The female employees have to be careful from now on as he is on the run and might stalk and kidnap once they leave the premise alone.”

@Natural_Artichoke_91 said, “That’s so scary. Thank god he doesn’t have a knife or something. So dangerous for the ladies having to work in a place like that. I think he must have stalked them before.”

@cheekeong001 said, “I was expecting the guy to pull down his pants. At least next time close your door if there are only female employees, safety first.”