34 MRSM schools switch to home learning due to influenza outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat has directed 34 MARA Junior Science Colleges to adopt home-based learning following an influenza outbreak affecting students.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed the decision was taken after these institutions recorded more than 50 students each showing influenza symptoms.

He stated that MARA management chose not to wait for district health office closure declarations and instead permitted affected MRSM to implement PdPR immediately.

This proactive measure aims to break the chain of virus transmission by allowing students to return home while sanitation procedures are conducted at all impacted schools.

Asyraf Wajdi extended his wishes for all affected students to recover quickly and expressed hope that the outbreak would be effectively contained.

The Ministry of Health reported 97 clusters of Influenza A and B infections during Epidemiological Week 40/2025, a significant increase from just 14 clusters the previous week.

Educational institutions have been identified as the primary settings for these infection clusters according to health ministry data.

All states across Malaysia have reported rising case numbers, with Selangor recording the highest count at 43 separate clusters.

Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya together reported 15 clusters, while Penang documented 10, Johor recorded 9, and Kedah identified 5 infection clusters.

The majority of influenza cases detected in these clusters have presented with mild symptoms according to health authorities. – Bernama