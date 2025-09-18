HEMAT Dashboard launched as integrated digital platform for public sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The H.E.M.A.T. Dashboard serves as an integrated digital platform to monitor and report achievements of public service reform initiatives while enhancing transparency and accountability.

Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz stated the platform comprehensively brings together various government programmes based on H.E.M.A.T. values.

“We want to raise awareness among civil servants of H.E.M.A.T. values and encourage wider agency participation in cultivating these principles,” he said during the dashboard launch at Dewan Serbaguna, National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) in Bukit Kiara.

The dashboard was developed internally by the Public Service Department’s Digital and Information Technology Division without external costs, currently featuring 93 initiatives across 24 assessment panels.

Key features include integrated project impact assessment with optimal costs, strategic innovation through real-time monitoring, and measurable outcomes via objective scoring developed with Universiti Putra Malaysia.

HEMAT values represent Hijrah Tata Kelola (Governance Reform), Empati Rakyat (Empathy for the People), Minda Pekin (Progressive Mindset), Apresiasi Inovasi (Appreciation of Innovation), and Telus Tadbiran (Transparent Administration).

Wan Ahmad Dahlan emphasised that H.E.M.A.T. constitutes more than a slogan as it represents a responsibility requiring dedicated execution and innovation.

“Every platform initiative must embody at least one H.E.M.A.T. value and include programmes implemented since last year,” he added.

The Bicara Aspirasi H.E.M.A.T. programme attracted approximately 1,000 civil servants nationwide as a strategic platform for conveying public sector transformation messages. – Bernama