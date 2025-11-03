KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Hi-TVET) programme is being further strengthened, with a focus on robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and the introduction of advanced electric vehicle (EV) systems.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the enhanced TVET education system has also garnered interest from international parties, particularly China.

“BYD, for example, is providing six new cars for TVET students in our country to train with. Previously, students learned using older, first-generation vehicles, which limited their exposure to new technology.

“So, we are changing the system by learning about EV, and this has been well received, and in addition to that we are also establishing cooperation with various foreign parties. In Japan, the TVET system operates through KOSEN, where students begin training at 15, while in Germany, they start as early as 12,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this during the winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for his ministry, at the Dewan Negara, today.

He expressed hope that the introduction of this new TVET education ecosystem could pave the way for modifications to the national education policy.

“The Prime Minister has also stressed the need to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, as the country is facing a shortage of engineers. As a first step, TVET serves as the solution. Insya-Allah, we will implement this in a proactive manner,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National TVET Council (MTVETN).

On the involvement of Indian youth in agro-economic projects under Felda, he noted that the agency currently has 112,638 settlers, comprising 108,309 Malays, 1,089 Chinese, 1,538 Indians, and 1,702 individuals from other ethnic groups.

“This demonstrates an inclusive composition involving all races. In the context of granting land for agro-economic projects to Indian youth, Felda has provided assistance, based on applications received from settlers and their next generation.

“Assistance is extended to all races, with priority given to those interested in entrepreneurship and who meet the requirements,” he said.

Regarding housing for the Orang Asli community, Ahmad Zahid said that the government currently has no plans to develop new housing for sale on the Orang Asli reserve land.

“This is because land gazetted as an Orang Asli reserve is primarily designated to provide a comfortable and sustainable settlement for the community, rather than for commercial purposes.

“However, the government remains open to exploring this proposal further, considering various factors, including the welfare and well-being of the Orang Asli community. Any steps in this direction require a thorough study, to ensure that their rights remain protected,” he said.