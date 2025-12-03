Who doesn’t love a thick, piping-hot martabak? With its crispy exterior, flavourful minced meat filling, and a side of tangy pickled onions, it’s a must-have treat during Ramadan.

However, one Malaysian man got an unexpected surprise when the martabak he purchased turned out to be just roti telur.

TikTok user @syahirnordinnn shared his disappointment in a now-viral video after his RM8 martabak had no meat—just egg.

“It’s basically roti telur for RM8,“ he said in frustration.

He later advised fellow netizens to check their food before it’s packed, admitting that he bought his martabak blindly and ended up regretting it.

Since posting, the video has garnered nearly 210,000 views and over 500 comments, with many Malaysians finding humour in his misfortune.

Some suggested it was simply a mix-up at the stall.

“That’s roti telur, not martabak. Maybe they packed it wrongly haha,“ commented @abdul.majid2442.

Others shared their own bazaar disappointments.

“First day of fasting, and I already got scammed. Bought beef martabak, but it was full of cabbage. And instead of pickled onions, I got onion soup,“ wrote @nbghdrudhj.

“I bought a beef martabak, but when I got home, it was just potato and onion,“ added @pencint4bunga.

In a follow-up video, @syahirnordinnn shared a screenshot of his conversation with the seller, who sincerely apologised for the mix-up.

So, lesson learned—always check before you buy!