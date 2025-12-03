NEW DELHI: Pakistani security forces have killed 16 terrorists who attacked a train carrying more than 400 passengers from Quetta in Balochistan province to Peshawar city.

The Jaffar Express train came under attack as it passed through a tunnel in the district of Bolan on Tuesday afternoon.

The insurgents blew up the rail track and took hostages, including women and children.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Pakistani media reports.

At least 104 passengers, including 31 women and 15 children, were rescued, the reports said.

Seventeen injured people were taken to hospital.

The terrorists were “in contact with their overseas handlers via satellite phone,“ one report said, citing security officials.

Security forces were carrying out a clearance operation to rescue the remaining unknown number of hostages.

They were operating in tough terrain and exercising caution as the terrorists were using women and children as human shields, Pakistani’s Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told television channel Geo News.

He said the attackers have taken many hostages to remote mountainous areas.

“Security forces are conducting a full-scale operation, and all passengers will be rescued soon,“ Chaudhry said.