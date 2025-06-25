High Court acquits three men of drug trafficking in Ipoh case

PETALING JAYA: The Ipoh High Court today acquitted and discharged three men of drug trafficking charges after finding the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

Justice Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet ruled that the accused—Mohd Nazreen Hazim Abdullah, 35; Mohd Suhaimi Ahmad, 42; and Muhammad Shafiq Shamsuddin, 38—had no proven control over the drugs seized in Taman Pinji Seni in 2019.

The judge noted inconsistencies in the investigation, including gaps in the chain of custody and discrepancies in drug weight. “The forensic officer’s statement did not clarify how the items were managed, nor was there evidence of fingerprint analysis,“ he said. Photos of seized drugs also showed discrepancies, with containers appearing half-full when sent for lab testing.

Deputy public prosecutor Khazrin Haffiz Khalil led the case, while the accused were represented by lawyers Ranjit Singh Sandhu, Charan Singh, and V. Santhiran. Charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, they faced potential death or life imprisonment. The trial, which began in 2019, involved seven prosecution witnesses.