KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today granted leave to Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh to commence judicial review proceedings to challenge the arrest warrant and travel restrictions imposed on her last year.

Justice Datuk Amarjeet Singh ruled that there were triable issues that merit further consideration in the case and fixed June 3 for case management.

During the proceedings, Ling was represented by counsel Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar, while senior federal counsel Mohd Faisal Md Nor appeared for the respondents.

On April 7, Ling, 42, filed the judicial review application, naming the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Immigration Department of Malaysia director-general as the first and second respondents, respectively.

However, Ling was reported missing on April 9 while en route to the MACC headquarters in an e-hailing vehicle, where she was scheduled to provide a statement in connection with an ongoing investigation.

In her application, Ling, who has resided in Singapore since 2008, is seeking an order to immediately quash the warrant of arrest against her dated Dec 2, 2024, issued by the Johor Bahru Magistrates’ Court.

The mother of three is also seeking a declaration that the first respondent (MACC) has no authority to prohibit, whether directly or indirectly, any person from leaving Malaysia except under the provisions of the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

She further seeks an order for the immediate return of her mobile phone by the MACC, a writ of mandamus compelling the second respondent to allow her to leave Malaysia, as well as damages amounting to SGD20,401.14 and RM70,000, as well as costs.

In her supporting affidavit, Ling contends that the MACC has no legal authority to instruct the immigration authorities to impose a travel restriction on her since October 2024.

She further claims that the issuance of the arrest warrant, remand order and travel ban was intended to exert pressure on her.