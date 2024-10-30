High Court to deliver key decision in Najib’s 1MDB case today

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has become the centre of attention for people eager to hear a key ruling in the high-profile case involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who faces charges related to funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib, 71, will find out today whether he is ordered to enter his defence or acquitted of four charges of using his position to obtain RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 money laundering charges involving the same amount.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah (now a Court of Appeal judge) is scheduled to start reading out the decision at 9 am.

Media practitioners from various news organisations gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex as early as 7 am to cover the case.

Najib faces four charges of using his position to gain RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds in AmIslamic Bank Berhad’s branch on Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 14, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014.

Najib is charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same act.

The former finance minister faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine amounting to either five times the value involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

For the 21 money laundering charges, Najib is accused of committing the offences at the same bank between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013.

The charges are under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM5 million or a prison term of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Najib has been serving a sentence at Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022, following his conviction for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.