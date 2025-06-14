FORMER WIMBLEDON champion Elena Rybakina was dumped out of the Queen's Club Championships on Friday by qualifier Tatjana Maria, who will face Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the semi-finals.

Chinese top seed Zheng Qinwen saw off the challenge of Britain's Emma Raducanu in straight sets and will meet US eighth seed Amanda Anisimova in the last four on Saturday.

German mother of two Maria shocked Kazah fourth seed Rybakina, keeping her composure after failing to serve out the match to complete a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win.

A single break in the first set put the 37-year-old Maria in charge and she broke twice to lead 5-3 in the second.

But Rybakina, Wimbledon champion in 2022, upped her game to level at 5-5 and the set went to a tie-break.

The players were locked at 4-4 before Rybakina double-faulted and Maria, ranked 86th in the world, sealed victory with an ace in one hour and 45 minutes.

The German, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022, was forced to qualify for the grasscourt tournament in London.

“It means so much to me,“ she said. “It’s like a perfect example to never give up and to always keep going, doesn’t matter what.

“I’m still here and living this dream. I have my family with me and amazing team.”

She added: “I’m super, super proud to be here in the semi-final and I hope in a few years you will see my daughter (aged 11) at the same stage here.”

In the first quarter-final on Friday, US second seed Keys came from a set down to beat Russian fifth seed Diana Shnaider 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Olympic champion Zheng joined Keys and Maria in the last four, breaking 2021 US Open champion Raducanu twice in the opening set and snuffing out a mini comeback in the second.

World number 37 Raducanu took a 3-0 lead in the second set with two breaks of serve but suffered three breaks of her own to bow out.

Anisimova beat compatriot and third seed Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-3 in the final match on Andy Murray Arena.