A woman was left surprised after discovering she was charged an extra 70 sen for requesting her coffee to be “tarik” at a stall in Sibu, Sarawak — a move that quickly sparked online amusement.

In Malaysia, “tarik” refers to pouring a drink back and forth between two cups to create a frothy top, cool it down and enhance its taste — and usually without extra charge.

Sharing the experience in the Facebook group ‘LAHAD DATU KINI’ on June 9, she posted a snapshot of her receipt, which showed a cup of coffee priced at RM4.30 with an added 70 sen for the tarik request.

Needless to say, the woman was taken aback by the unusual surcharge.

“Life is really tough these days. I ordered Nescafe tarik, and even the tarik part had to be paid for,” she wrote in the caption.

Netizens were both amused and baffled by the fee.

“Tarik also takes skill, so must pay,” one user called Mohd Akmal Afif Asman commented sarcastically.

“Good thing he only “tarik” it once... if he did it 10 times, wow... hahahaha,” Alhafitzh Darwisyah joked.

“Delivery charge from kitchen to table: 50 sen coming soon,” Shukri Sajani wrote.

“As far as I know, teh or Nescafe tarik usually includes added evaporated milk — otherwise, the frothy tarik effect won’t form properly, bro. That’s why tarik drinks tend to cost a bit more,” Naidah Hajul suggested.