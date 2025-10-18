Hiker died of hypothermia on Gunung Liang, say police

IPOH: A man who was found dead after being reported missing while hiking on Mount Liang near Tanjong Malim recently died of hypothermia (extreme coldness).

Muallim deputy police chief DSP Suhaimi Muhamad said the victim, Mustaqqeem Mansoor, 34, was taken to the Slim River Hospital Forensic Unit yesterday for a post-mortem after rescue teams successfully brought the victim down using a Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) helicopter.

He said the identification process was carried out by the victim’s wife and sister at the Slim River Hospital Forensic Unit at 5.35 pm.

“The autopsy conducted by the forensic pathologist from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh found the cause of death was hypothermia (extreme coldness).

“The body was later claimed by family members and taken to his hometown for burial,“ he said in a statement, last night.

Suhaimi said Muallim district police confirmed receiving a report regarding the disappearance of Mustaqqeem while following an expedition to climb Trans Slim from Bukit Fraser, Pahang to Gunung Liang.

He said that following this, a search and rescue (SAR) operation had been conducted since Oct 16 with the cooperation of various agencies, involving a total of 43 members, before the victim was found lifeless at the peak of Gunung Liang Barat on the same day.

Yesterday, acting assistant director of Perak JBPM Operations Division Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah announced that Mustaqqeem’s body was successfully retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Air Force Special Forces (PASKUB) at 2.45 pm.

He said the body was brought down from the peak of the mountain 1,933 metres high using an AW189 helicopter.

Mustaqqeem was found dead at 3.30 pm, Oct 16, at the peak of Gunung Liang Barat after starting the climb with 10 friends on Oct 10 from Bukit Fraser and was last seen on Oct 14. - Bernama