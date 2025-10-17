Hindus to celebrate Deepavali on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Hindus in Malaysia and around the world will celebrate Deepavali, the Festival of Lights, on Monday (Oct 20), marking the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Malaysia Hindudharma Maamandram president A. Radhakrishnan explained that the festival, derived from the Tamil words Deepam (lamp) and Awali (array), represents the dispelling of ignorance and the pursuit of inner enlightenment.

“In Hindu belief, the divine presence or Paramathma resides in the lamp, while the flame symbolises the soul or Jeevathma. Together, they bless devotees with spiritual energy and positivity.

“One must discard arrogance, jealousy and ego - forms of darkness within - to be led from darkness to light, the true meaning of Deepavali,” he told Bernama.

Radhakrishnan said preparations for the festival begin a day earlier with prayers to the Kula Deivam (clan deity), lighting lamps to honour ancestors, and cleaning and decorating homes to welcome Goddess Mahalakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

On Deepavali morning, devotees perform the Ganga Snanam (holy oil bath) at dawn, a sacred ritual symbolising the cleansing of body and soul.

“The auspicious time, known as Brahma Muhurtham, ends one hour and 36 minutes before sunrise, which falls at 6.56 am in Kuala Lumpur. Therefore, the Ganga Snanam should be performed by 5.20 am,” he said.

Adding to traditions, Radhakrishnan said family members apply gingelly (sesame) oil on their heads before bathing, as it is believed to invoke the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi and Ganga Devi, bringing prosperity and peace to the household.

“After the bath, devotees don new clothes, and offer sweets and fruits to Lord Krishna or place them before a Poorna Kumbam for blessings. Children then seek the blessings of their parents and elders before changing into festive attire,” he said.

Malaysian Hindu Sangam president T. Ganesan, meanwhile, advised devotees to take the traditional oil bath between 5.45 am and 7 am, based on local sunrise time, noting that the ritual before sunrise bestows long life, good health and spiritual bliss.

He also urged Hindus to celebrate the festival peacefully and meaningfully by refraining from consuming alcohol, gambling or setting off loud firecrackers.

“Deepavali should be observed with peace, cleanliness and spiritual enlightenment. It is a time to foster happiness, harmony and unity within our families and communities,” he said, extending festive greetings to all Hindus. - Bernama