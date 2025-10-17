DL & Antalpha US$100M Gold, US$100M Bitcoin Plan

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - DL Holdings Group Limited (HKEX: 1709) today announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with Antalpha, a global leader in digital asset financial services. The collaboration—valued at up to US$200 million—covers tokenised gold assets and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, establishing a dual-track strategy that bridges traditional and digital finance.

On the gold-asset side, DL Holdings is in the process of delivering the initial US$5 million investment in Tether Gold (XAU₮) and plans to further acquire and distribute up to US$100 million in XAU₮ over the next twelve months. On the hashrate infrastructure side, the Group has planned another US$100 million investment in Bitcoin mining infrastructure, having already procured several thousand high-performance mining machines and entered into a strategic alliance with Antalpha.

This partnership strengthens DL’s upstream presence in the hashrate sector and supports its goal of becoming Asia’s leading listed Bitcoin mining company.

Antalpha, a Nasdaq-listed fintech company, is a key financial enabler within the global Bitcoin mining ecosystem.It maintains an exclusive strategic partnership with Bitmain, the world’s largest mining rig manufacturer, providing priority financing services to Bitmain’s global client base. Bitmain, as the industry leader, commands approximately 75% of the global mining machine market.The alliance of DL Holdings and Antalpha thus combines top-tier equipment, specialised financing, and operational expansion, forming a “golden trio” to jointly advance DL’s ambition of becoming Asia’s premier Bitcoin mining listed company.

The core breakthrough of this collaboration lies in introducing traditional gold assets to the blockchain. Over the next twelve months, DL Holdings plans to acquire or distribute up to US$100 million in tokenised gold assets under Tether Gold (XAU₮), allowing both institutional and retail investors to conveniently access on-chain gold through familiar channels such as brokerage accounts and structured products. Antalpha will provide liquidity, custody, and collateralised lending services for XAU₮ through its RWA Hub platform, while establishing physical vaults in major global financial centres to streamline the gold redemption process.

Tether Gold (XAU₮) is issued by Tether, the world’s leading stablecoin provider whose flagship USDT represents nearly 70% of the global market.Each XAU₮ token is backed by a unique, numbered physical gold bar stored in London vaults, combining the intrinsic store-of-value properties of gold with the efficiency and transparency of digital trading. Leveraging its licensed status in Hong Kong and strong financial distribution channels, DL Holdings will evolve from a purchaser to a strategic partner of XAU₮ in the Asia-Pacific region. Together with Antalpha, DL will co-develop collateralised lending, yield-enhancement, and structured products, building a comprehensive digital gold ecosystem serving institutional and high-net-worth clients.

Against a backdrop of persistent global inflation and geopolitical tensions, gold has performed strongly as a traditional safe-haven asset, surging over 50% year-to-date—once again proving its role in preserving wealth. At the same time, the tokenised gold market has grown rapidly, with total capitalisation exceeding US$3 billion as of 2025, making it the largest real-world asset (RWA) category by market value. Among these, XAU₮ accounts for nearly 50% of the tokenised gold segment, firmly holding the industry’s leading position. Through tokenisation, DL Holdings enables investors to benefit from the appreciation and stability of gold while avoiding the premiums and liquidity constraints of traditional physical gold investments. This approach provides a more efficient and transparent channel for global investors to participate in gold markets.

Beyond tokenised gold, the two parties are deepening collaboration in Bitcoin mining, forming a strategic alliance of top-tier industry players. DL Holdings has completed the procurement and financing of several thousand high-performance mining rigs and is finalising a deal to acquire nearly 3,000 Antminer S21 units from Bitmain. The current operational capacity is expected to yield approximately 350 BTC annually. In the next twelve months, DL plans to invest an additional US$100 million in Bitcoin hashrate expansion, with a medium-term goal of around 1500 BTC per year. Antalpha, as a strategic partner, will provide comprehensive support, including financing solutions, mining technology, and risk management, to create efficient and transparent Bitcoin access channels for both individual and institutional investors.

Mr. Andy Chen, Chairman of DL Holdings Group and NeuralFin, commented: “We are simultaneously advancing both the value carrier and the infrastructure of the digital financial world. By digitising physical gold, we are reshaping how value is stored and circulated; by investing in large-scale hashrate, we are reinforcing the foundation of digital assets. These two strategies complement each other and together constitute DL’s core advantage in the evolving global financial landscape.”

This comprehensive strategic partnership marks a crucial step in DL Holdings’ journey to bridge traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. From bulk acquisition of high-performance mining rigs, to tokenising equity stakes in ByteDance and Kraken, and further to converting DL Tower (Central, Hong Kong) and ONE Carmel (U.S. ultra-luxury real estate) into RWA-based tokenised assets, DL Holdings has built a diversified, transparent, and efficient on-chain asset matrix. These initiatives not only capture the global trend of asset tokenisation, but also align closely with Hong Kong’s vision to become an international digital finance hub, further consolidating DL Holdings’ leadership position in the convergence of digital and traditional finance.

Hashtag: #DL #Antalpha

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.