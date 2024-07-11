Historian, academic figure Zainal Kling dies at 80

KUALA LUMPUR: Historian and academic figure, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zainal Kling died at 4:30 am today at Shah Alam Hospital. He was 80.

He was a former holder of the Malay Rulers Chair at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs) of Universiti Malaya (UM).

His son Reza Safri Zainal said that his father’s remains are currently being managed at Surau Seksyen 3, Shah Alam for funeral arrangements.

“(He was treated for) three days at Shah Alam Hospital. He was brought there after his health deteriorated due to diabetic complications. The remains will be buried at the Islamic Cemetery in Seksyen 21, Shah Alam after the Zuhur (midday) prayer today,” he said when contacted.

Zainal began his career as a teaching staff at UM in 1967 before being appointed Assistant Lecturer in February 1974.

He was an Associate Professor from December 1977 to 1992 and was appointed a full Professor in 1992.

Throughout his life, he also had held several other significant positions such as Director of the National Integration Research Centre at Univeristi Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Head of the History Cluster at the National Professors Council (MPN).

Before his death, he was also Board of Malay Civilisation (ADAB) deputy chairman.