PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is expected to release a list of schools that will switch to home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) during the ASEAN Summit, which is set to take place from May 26 to 27.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the schools likely to be affected are those located near the summit venue, which is the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), or along major routes leading to it.

“The MOE will identify schools located along key routes related to the summit.

“(During the summit), students will be allowed to attend their classes from home under PdPR. The full list of the schools will be released by the ministry in due course,” he said at his weekly press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesperson, said that the government encourages private sector employers whose offices are located near the summit area to allow their staff to work from home during the summit.

He said that the Public Service Department (PSD) has also issued a statement allowing civil servants who may be affected by traffic congestion during the summit to apply for Work From Home arrangements.

Fahmi said that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will soon announce traffic management measures and main routes during the ASEAN Summit 2025, which will include areas surrounding the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang.

Other key locations affected will include Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang, Subang Air Force Base, KLCC, and the hotels hosting summit delegates.

“This full list will be published by the PDRM shortly, and I urge all members of the media and the general public to refer to it when planning their movements during the summit,” he said.

Fahmi said that the ASEAN Summit 2025 presents an excellent opportunity for both Malaysia and ASEAN to discuss a wide range of issues, including regional economic matters and cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China.

In addition to the ASEAN Summit, Malaysia will also host the ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit.

The 46th ASEAN Summit will bring together the leaders of the 10 member states to discuss regional issues, strengthen economic cooperation, and advocate for principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1 this year, taking over from Laos.

The theme for this year, Inclusion and Sustainability, reflects Malaysia’s aspiration to foster a united and prosperous ASEAN.

This marks the fifth time Malaysia has held the ASEAN Chairmanship, having previously done so in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

On another development, Fahmi said that the Cabinet had been briefed today by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin regarding the upcoming Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25), scheduled for May 20 to 24 and expected to attract even more visitors than its previous editions.

With the theme Innovate Today, Thrive Tomorrow, LIMA’25 remains one of Southeast Asia’s largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions since its inception in 1991.